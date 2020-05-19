PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was fined $500 for listing his largest contributors on his campaign mailer in type that was too small, and two other candidates in city races were given warnings for not properly disclosing their largest donors on their websites and social media accounts.

The city auditor’s office announced the findings Monday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Wheeler was also admonished in April for failing to properly list on campaign communications the top five donors who’d given his campaign more than $1,000.

The city charter says the disclosures have to be legible to a person “with average reading, vision and hearing faculties,” and that the font has to be the same size or larger than most other words on the material.

Wheeler’s campaign disagreed with the ruling, saying they believe it is sufficiently prominent.

Wheeler has until June 1 to pay the fine. The primary election is Tuesday. Wheeler is seeking a second term as mayor.

Advertising

One of Wheeler’s opponents, Ozzie González, could be fined up to $15,000 if the disclosures of his top donors aren’t made on his website, social media accounts and campaign videos by 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Elections Officer Deborah Scroggin said.

City council candidate Keith Wilson, who is one of the challengers seeking to unseat incumbent Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, could be fined up to $9,000 for not listing his top contributors on his website and social media accounts by the same time Tuesday.

The rulings came in response to complaints by Ron Buel, a member of political action committee Honest Elections Oregon, which pushed for increased campaign finance rules.