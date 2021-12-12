By
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who said he was just “fooling around” when he put a gun to his childhood friend’s chin and fired the weapon has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

The Oregonian reports 33-year-old Tyler Wayne Pierce was sentenced Friday for the June 19, 2019, death of 30-year-old Justin Stewart. Pierce pleaded guilty in November to second-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

Prosecutors say the men were walking home from bar-hopping when Pierce pulled the handgun from his waistband and shot Stewart. Pierce, who did not have a concealed weapons permit, said he didn’t realize there was a bullet in the chamber but he knew there were bullets in the magazine.

“The harm I have caused is unintentional, but the hurt is very real. … I wish I could take Justin’s place,” Pierce said during his sentencing hearing.

As part of the plea agreement, he wrote an apology letter to Stewart’s parents.

