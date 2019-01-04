PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers has resigned, citing a desire to move to the Oregon coast.

The move was announced Thursday.

Myers joined the Portland fire bureau in July 2016.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the 51-year-old Myers chose to leave to relocate to the beach town of Gearhart, where his wife lives. He will begin a new job as the emergency manager for the city of Cannon Beach, 10 miles south of their coastal residence.

Alan Ferschweiler, the president of Portland’s firefighters union, said Myers’ resignation “completely caught me off guard” and leaves him disappointed.