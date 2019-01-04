Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers has resigned, citing a desire to move to the Oregon coast.

The move was announced Thursday.

Myers joined the Portland fire bureau in July 2016.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the 51-year-old Myers chose to leave to relocate to the beach town of Gearhart, where his wife lives. He will begin a new job as the emergency manager for the city of Cannon Beach, 10 miles south of their coastal residence.

Most Read Local Stories

Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Alan Ferschweiler, the president of Portland’s firefighters union, said Myers’ resignation “completely caught me off guard” and leaves him disappointed.

The Associated Press