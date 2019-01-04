PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers has resigned, citing a desire to move to the Oregon coast.
The move was announced Thursday.
Myers joined the Portland fire bureau in July 2016.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the 51-year-old Myers chose to leave to relocate to the beach town of Gearhart, where his wife lives. He will begin a new job as the emergency manager for the city of Cannon Beach, 10 miles south of their coastal residence.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Seattle-ization'? American cities fear what's happened here | FYI Guy
- Nordstrom co-President Blake Nordstrom, who treated employees like family, is dead at 58 WATCH
- 2 more Puget Sound orcas predicted to die in critically endangered population
- The orca and the orca catcher: How a generation of killer whales was taken from Puget Sound WATCH
- Seattle Squeeze prequel: Three I-5 lanes and two viaduct ramps close this weekend
Alan Ferschweiler, the president of Portland’s firefighters union, said Myers’ resignation “completely caught me off guard” and leaves him disappointed.