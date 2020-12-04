PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fire investigators have deemed two early morning fires in Northeast Portland suspicious due to the timing and proximity of the incidents, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Crews first responded to a fire at an abandoned car wash around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, KATU-TV reported. Firefighters found tents and other camping supplies on fire and flames were spreading into nearby trees. Firefighters put out the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Two hours later, firefighters were alerted of another fire two blocks from the abandoned car wash. This time, the fire was in a dumpster near a food cart pod. The flames again spread to nearby trees and badly damaged a home.

No injuries were reported from the second fire. Four people and their pets were displaced from the home.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the city’s fire tip-line: 503-823-INFO (4636).