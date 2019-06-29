PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Competing demonstrations spilled into the streets of downtown Portland on Saturday, with fights breaking out in places as marchers clashed.

At least three groups had planned rallies or demonstrations at different sites in the city, including members of the so-called Proud Boys and anti-fascist groups, and the fights occurred when participants of the opposing groups met, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive .

In a statement on Twitter, the Portland Police Bureau says injuries had occurred in the crowd as a result of the fights, but it did not specify how many, or whether arrests had been made. The bureau did not respond to phone calls or emails seeking clarification.

Protesters also clashed with police, throwing water bottles and eggs at officers. In separate social media posts later in the day, police declared the situation to be a civil disturbance and warned participants faced arrest.

