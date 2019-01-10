PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland bar is suing one of its bartenders for $115,000, claiming that’s the amount of money it will lose when its taps run dry because the bartender broke Oregon Liquor Control Commission rules.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit claims Gunnar Hokan Jorstad was drunk while serving customers last Jan. 13 at the Barrel Room.
According to the suit, that caused the liquor commission to yank the bar’s liquor license for three weeks, starting Jan. 20.
The Barrel Room wants Jorstad to pay about $5,500 per day for 21 days.
Most Read Local Stories
- The right answer in Seattle's great viaduct debate turned out to be one they never proposed | Danny Westneat
- 'It did not seem right': How a group of savvy Issaquah residents halted a housing development VIEW
- 'God told me he was a lizard': Seattle man accused of killing his brother with a sword
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
- Another round of wind and winter weather's here, but warmer temps and sun breaks on the way
The suit says Jorstad admitted to Portland police that he drank on the job.
Commission spokesman Matthew Van Sickle says a police officer noticed Jorstad in a highly intoxicated state outside the bar and that police later were called to remove him from the bar.
Jorstad couldn’t be reached for comment.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com