By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland has appointed the city’s first African American fire chief.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that Sara Boone was announced as the new head of the Portland Fire & Rescue department Thursday.

Boone became the city’s first African American woman firefighter in 1995 before rising through the ranks to division chief leading medical services and training.

Boone says in a statement that her “mission has always been caring for the city where I was raised.”

Portland Fire Bureau Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty — who in January became Portland’s first female African American city councilor — made the announcement.

Hardesty says Boone impressed an interview panel with “her commitment to community, her technical knowledge, her passion for the fire service and her leadership style.”

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories