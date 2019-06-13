PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland has appointed the city’s first African American fire chief.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that Sara Boone was announced as the new head of the Portland Fire & Rescue department Thursday.

Boone became the city’s first African American woman firefighter in 1995 before rising through the ranks to division chief leading medical services and training.

Boone says in a statement that her “mission has always been caring for the city where I was raised.”

Portland Fire Bureau Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty — who in January became Portland’s first female African American city councilor — made the announcement.

Hardesty says Boone impressed an interview panel with “her commitment to community, her technical knowledge, her passion for the fire service and her leadership style.”