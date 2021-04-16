PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Travel is increasing in Oregon and so are the instances of Transportation Security Administration agents finding guns in carry-on luggage, officials said.

At the Portland International Airport, travel increased in March, especially during spring break, KOIN reported.

From March 18 through April 4, the airport had more than 545,000 travelers, which was 22% higher than expected.

Five loaded guns were found in carry-on luggage in March at PDX and one so far in April, TSA said.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and checked. Thirty-three firearms were found in carry-on luggage in 2020 at PDX. Twelve have been found in 2021 so far.

Any type of replica firearm also is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.