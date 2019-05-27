SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s most popular wilderness trails will remain closed into the beginning of this summer, almost two years after a large wildfire closed it down in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness.

The Statesman Journal reports Whitewater Trail, the most common route to the popular backcountry campsites of Jefferson Park, had its closure order extended into August, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday.

The trail was heavily damaged by the Whitewater Fire that burned in July 2017.

Crews worked last summer and fall to fix the trail but more trees died over the winter and spring, leaving a mess on the road and at the trailhead.

Detroit district ranger David Halemeier says crews need additional time to clean out the area before reopening it to the public.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com