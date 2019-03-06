CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Police in the southwestern Idaho city of Caldwell are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot in the shoulder while walking her dog Tuesday morning.
The 49-year-old woman told police that the suspect drove by her in a red vehicle, but the make and model of the car is unknown.
Someone who was passing by took the woman to a nearby hospital. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Canyon County dispatch or a law enforcement tip hotline.
