ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police say an Alaska woman was injured after a handgun was accidentally fired inside a coffee shop on the Kenai Peninsula.
Soldotna Police Lt. Duane Kant tells the Anchorage Daily News that a group of friends was meeting at the Soldotna shop Sunday and was passing around a pistol that a 76-year-old Kenai man had recently purchased.
Kant says one of the friends pointed the gun under the table and pulled the trigger, not realizing it was loaded.
He says the bullet hit the base of the table, creating shrapnel that struck a 75-year-old woman on her the lower leg.
The woman was taken to a hospital and treated.
No charges have been filed.
Kant declined to identify the owner of the gun or the person who fired it.
