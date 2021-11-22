PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead in an apartment in Portland, Oregon, after shots were fired in a standoff while police were on a welfare call.

KOIN reports the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a welfare check after they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday from a woman saying she was being held hostage.

Several neighbors called reporting they heard gunshots in the area.

Once police arrived to the apartment, they said a suspect shot at them through the door. At least 30 rounds were fired through the windows and doors.

The suspect inside began shooting toward officers after authorities broke the apartment windows and after a chemical agent was deployed into the apartment. Officials said police did not fire back.

Authorities broke through the barricaded door and entered the residence with a robot. According to officials, police saw a male suspect crawling on his hands and knees inside before he locked himself in another room.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, authorities arrested the man.

Police said they found a woman’s body inside the apartment. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.