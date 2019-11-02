PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman who police say lost control of her vehicle while on a freeway onramp and struck a sign and then a tent containing three people has been cited for careless driving.

Portland Police say Shayla Valdez of Portland received the citation following the crash at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday near Southeast Division Street and northbound Interstate 205.

Police say a woman in the tent sustained at least one fracture to her leg, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say two other people in the tent were not injured.

Police say Valdez showed no signs of impairment.