HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — An armed man was killed early Thursday in a police shooting in a residential neighborhood in Hillsboro, Oregon, authorities say.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condo shortly after 1 a.m.

After officers showed up, the man fired “multiple” rifle and pistol rounds from inside the condo over about a half-hour, police said.

Homes and cars were hit, but no one was hurt.

The armed man eventually came out of the condo, police said, “and an officer-involved shooting ensued.”

The man later died at a hospital. No officers were hurt.