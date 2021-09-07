SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A deputy from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a 59-year-old man Monday after officers responded to reports of a physical dispute northeast of Springfield, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the man pointed a gun at deputies before he was shot, The Register-Guard reported. The man killed has been identified as Robert Gutierrez.

Deputies responded a little before 10 p.m. because of calls from family members who said Gutierrez struck another family member, according to a news release from Lane County Sgt. Thomas Speldrich.

Gutierrez also fired a gun before deputies arrived, causing other residents to feel unable to safely leave, Speldrich said.

Upon arrival, Speldrich said deputies tried to establish contact with Gutierrez and de-escalate the situation and that he responded with profanity before pointing his gun at deputies.

One deputy, whose name hasn’t been released, fired multiple shots after Gutierrez pointed his gun, the news release said.

No deputies were injured.

The deputy who shot Gutierrez has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard in deadly force incidents. The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation team is investigating.

Information such as the deputy’s name, how many shots were fired and where Gutierrez was hit would be released by the investigation team through the Lane County District Attorney’s office, according to Speldrich.

He declined to say what kind of gun Gutierrez had.