PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River.

At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men with injuries, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The suspects had left and have not been arrested, sheriff’s officials said.

The assault was captured on video, and detectives shared the footage in an effort to identify the suspects.

The sheriff’s office said a group of people swam across the river, confronted the two men, who are brothers, and violently attacked them.

One suspect used a large stick in the assault while others punch, kick and stomp a victim at one point as he was laying on the ground. Police say bias crime charges are possible after an allegation that the suspects used homophobic slurs.

“This is a serious and appalling assault that occurred in broad daylight at a family-friendly, riverfront beach,” said Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, chief deputy. “We are actively investigating the assault, and we are urging the public to come forward with information that may lead to an arrest of these individuals.”