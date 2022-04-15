ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police blocked off a large area near a downtown Anchorage hotel Friday afternoon, but a department spokesperson says the public is not in danger.

“There’s a disturbance at the Captain Cook” hotel, spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski told The Associated Press.

“It’s isolated. There’s not a public threat and there’s not an active shooter,” she said.

There was a large police presence in the area with several blocks closed around the large hotel complex, which has 545 rooms and suites.

Police urged residents to avoid the area and to take an alternate route, if possible.