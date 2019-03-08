CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho man has been charged with terrorism and other crimes after police say he falsely threatened to release deadly nerve gas in the city of Nampa.
Twenty-two year-old Grant Charles Stevenson is charged with several felonies, including threatening to use weapons of mass destruction in connection with the threat that forced two schools to go on lockdown for six hours Thursday.
Police say the incident began when someone using a fake Facebook account sent messages to the department’s Facebook page. According to court documents, the first message claimed a bomb containing sarin gas had been planted in an apartment complex.
Other messages read “death to America” and said “the Caliphate will prevail.”
Most Read Local Stories
- 'I was scammed': Art Institute of Seattle will close abruptly Friday, two weeks before end of quarter
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- After 14-year search scientists think they have found a new type of killer whale off coast of Chile
- More flurries expected in Seattle area Friday morning
- Feds could restrict Pacific Ocean fishing over endangered orcas, NOAA letter says
Police say Stevenson had no actual access to bombs or nerve gas. He is being held on $2 million bond and has not yet entered a plea.