PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responding to a report of a shooting found a mortally injured man in southeast Portland.

Portland police in a release say officers at around 8 p.m. Saturday responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of southeast 162nd Avenue.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports police found the injured man in the parking lot of Springtree Apartments.

The man died at the scene. His name and age were not immediately released.

Portland Police Lt. Tina Jones on Sunday morning said the man’s cause of death had not been confirmed by the Multnomah County medical examiner.

Detectives from the homicide and forensic evidence divisions are investigating.

