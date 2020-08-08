PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responded to reports of two shootings that happened in the span of 10 minutes Friday night.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the victims in both shootings were taken to the hospital and one victim, shot multiple times, had injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police responded to a shooting near North Interstate Avenue and North Thunderbird Way. They found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, police said.

No arrests were made and police did not release any information about possible suspects.

Just after 9:20, police responded to a shooting at an apartment on North Marine Drive. An adult female victim with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

“Investigating officers learned there were numerous people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, however, no witnesses were willing to give an account of what happened,” police said in a statement.