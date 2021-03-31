GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police have released the names of two men found dead last Wednesday in a burned car south of Lake Selmac.

On Monday investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Daniel T. Hill and 26-year-old Paul M. Folk, both of Josephine County, The Daily Courier reported.

Folk was previously reported as a missing person to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. Investigators say their deaths are considered homicides.

A call about a burning car came just before 1 p.m., but because of the remote location off of McMullen Creek, on a rough logging road, the fire had started to burn out by the time authorities arrived.

During the investigation of the deaths, a sheriff’s deputy shot at a vehicle that was approaching officers at a staging area about 2 miles from the burned out car, for undisclosed reasons.

That deputy is on paid leave, as is standard following officer-involved shootings, according to Sheriff Dave Daniel.

Daniel said Tuesday he can’t disclose what caused the deputy to fire at the vehicle. The shooting is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, which will give results to the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office.