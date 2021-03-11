REEDSPORT, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing a 70-year-old garden caretaker in Springfield has been identified after he died Tuesday in a shooting involving officers, police said.

Springfield police said Thursday that David Ruozi Jr., 30, was killed after hours of attempts at negotiation in Reedsport.

Springfield police had been searching for Ruozi along coastal towns before the standoff in connection to Richard Marshall’s murder. He was identified as the person responsible for Marshall’s death after he was arrested with the same caliber handgun in late February and police had intended to arrest him, the Springfield Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Ruozi refused to cooperate with officers and was armed at the time, police said. Police did not specify what kind of weapon he had. A standoff lasting over four hours and negotiations to deescalate the situation failed, police said.

Ruozi was pronounced dead after a shooting involving officers, police said. Police did not say what exactly happened before the shooting, who shot Ruozi or who fired weapons.

The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Springfield police on Thursday said none of their officers fired weapons.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating.