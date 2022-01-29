PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau said Friday that a man killed by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy along Interstate 205 was allegedly carrying a gun and confronting people in cars before the deputy shot him.

Portland police said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unwanted person on a street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, KPTV reported.

A suspect in a domestic violence case identified as Wesley S. Chance was reported to be at the scene, police said. Arriving deputies saw Chance’s green Subaru leaving the location and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop. Police said drove onto I-205 northbound and pointed a gun out the window as police chased him.

Police said Chance’s later vehicle crashed and he was running with the gun in hand “confronting” vehicles when a deputy shot and killed him. No one else was hurt, police said.

The deputy’s name has not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.