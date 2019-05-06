JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau police have released the name of a man found dead last month in the Mendenhall River.

Public safety manager Erann Kalwara says the dead man was 40-year-old Jeremy Christian Brinker. She says Brinker previously lived in California but police do not know his hometown.

Brinker’s body was discovered April 10. A man told police he saw a coat in the river about 15 feet (4.5 meters) from the bank.

The man waded into the water and discovered a body in the coat.

The body was wedged on a rock. Emergency responders retrieved the body.

Police in April said they did not see obvious signs of significant trauma to the man’s body. The state medical examiner planned an autopsy.