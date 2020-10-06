PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 42-year-old man who was found dead in Southwest Portland last week has been identified as Nathaniel Carlow, police said.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain mysterious, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Portland police on Monday identified Carlow, six days after he was found dead at a homeless camp in the area of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Caruthers Street.

Carlow died of blunt force trauma, police said, but investigators still haven’t determined whether the fatal injury was the result of an accident or homicidal violence.

Police would not specify whether Carlow had been living in the camp or how long his body had been there before it was found. Court documents from 2019 identify Carlow as houseless.

Police also refused to provide more specific information about Carlow’s injuries. They said homicide detectives responded to the scene but have not released information about a suspect.