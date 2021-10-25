GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Grants Pass police investigating alleged prostitution at a massage business said they found evidence of human trafficking during a raid on the business.

Police went to the Silk Road Massage Parlor on Thursday in Grants Pass, The Mail Tribune reported. Police didn’t specify what evidence of trafficking they discovered.

Police said Wei Zhang of Grants Pass was arrested on suspicion of promoting prostitution while another person was cited for prostitution and released. It wasn’t immediately known if Zhang has a lawyer to comment on the case.

A customer at the business at the time was found to have a U.S. Marshals Service warrant for arrest and is being held in the Josephine County Jail, police said.

The raid was a joint effort between Grants Pass police, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team and the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team.