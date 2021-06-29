GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant earlier this month at an illegal marijuana grow operation in southwestern Oregon, authorities said.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the search warrant was served during the week of June 21 at the pot operation in Selma.

More than 86,500 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed and that a firearm, water pumps and generators were seized as evidence, according to the sheriff’s office news release.

Twelve people were detained because of safety concerns, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.