PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TriMet bus driver was shot Saturday night while driving passengers, the Portland Police Bureau told local media

A bullet hole was found in the windshield, and the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police told the Oregonian/Oregonlive.com. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. police told the KPTV station.

There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the bus. Police are investigating.