PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TriMet bus driver was shot Saturday night while driving passengers, the Portland Police Bureau told local media

A bullet hole was found in the windshield, and the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police told the Oregonian/Oregonlive.com. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. police told the KPTV station.

There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the bus. Police are investigating.

“We are shocked and saddened to have one of our coworkers hurt while serving our community,” TriMet said in a statement obtained by KGW TV. “Our thoughts are with our operator, and we pray he will make a full recovery.”