PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A pedestrian was stuck by a car and killed in northeast Portland early Tuesday and the driver left the scene, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release the person was hit in the roadway at about 1:39 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by ambulance but police said the pedestrian didn’t survive.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team and Forensic Evidence Division responded to investigate. According to the crash team, this is the 38th fatal traffic related incident in Portland in 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.