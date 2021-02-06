ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who was serving life in prison for the shooting deaths of his two roommates in 2016 has died, authorities said.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said Mitchell Julio Morris, 25, died in an infirmary while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday.

The department does not release the cause or manner of inmate deaths. It is unlikely he died from COVID-19 because the state identified the inmate’s name, something it does not do for virus-related deaths.

Morris was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder in 2017, a year after the deaths of 18-year-old Bailee Ray Southwick and 21-year-old Mackenzie Lyman in Crooked River Ranch.

The Oregon State Police has been notified of his death.

Snake River Correctional Institution is near Ontario, Oregon, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Boise, Idaho.