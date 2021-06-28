SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — A Scappoose police officer northwest of Portland has been arraigned on a 13-count indictment that charges him with nine counts of official misconduct and two counts of unlawful delivery of oxycodone, as well as tampering with physical evidence and attempted delivery of oxycodone.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Troy Gainer is accused of taking drugs from police evidence rooms for personal use and soliciting the delivery of Oxycodone from two people, according to the indictment.

On Monday, Gainer pleaded not guilty to all counts during his first appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court.

He’s accused of taking drugs from the St. Helens police department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for personal use and failing to package them for disposal between July 2019 and November 2020.

He’s additionally accused of entering the Scappoose Police Department property room last year to obtain drugs for personal use and accused of tampering with drug evidence that was to be used in his prosecution, the indictment says.

A grand jury returned the indictment on June 23.

“Troy cooperated during the investigation and sat down with Forest Grove investigators,” said his lawyer, Dan Thenell.

Gainer was hired in 2004, promoted to sergeant in 2014, but took a voluntarily demotion in 2017, according to state certification records.

In 2018, Gainer was assigned to the Scappoose School District school resource officer position.