ALOHA, Ore. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was shot after he tried to rob a cab driver in suburban Portland early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call in Aloha at about 12:20 a.m. and found Josiah Johnson had been shot with his own gun.

The cab driver told deputies he picked up Johnson in Gresham and because the drive from there to Aloha was long he had asked for collateral and that Johnson had given him his cellphone.

When they arrived, the cab driver told deputies Johnson tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill before Johnson pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver. The sheriff’s office says Johnson was shot in a struggle for the weapon and that the driver was eventually able to throw the gun and yell for help.

Neighbors called 911. Johnson was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the hip, treated and released before he was booked into jail on investigation of robbery, assault and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.