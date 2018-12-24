PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police on Christmas Eve arrested a man they say purposely drove his SUV through a Portland church.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley says a 35-year-old man intentionally rammed his Acura MDX through the Southeast Asian Vicariate Church of Our Lady of Lavang early Monday.

Police say officers responded to the church around 12:15 a.m. and found extensive damage to the outside and interior.

Burley says the man later called 911 to report he was the person responsible for plowing the car into the building.

Burley says he did not immediately know the suspect’s motive.

Police say officers arrested the man without incident.

Records show the man was booked into the Multnomah County jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief.

Burley says an investigation into the incident is underway.

