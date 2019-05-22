PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man in crisis has climbed to the top of a construction crane in Southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says their Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded Wednesday afternoon to the area of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Ankeny Street to help officers already on the scene.

Police say the man climbed atop the 290-foot (88-meter) crane and that authorities have followed him up there using harnesses. Police say they know the man’s identify and are talking with him.

Onlookers and construction workers watched as he walked along the crane’s horizontal arm.

Police say traffic was affected for at least four blocks in all directions and that commuters should avoid the area.