TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — A 43-year-old man died after plunging off a cliff into the surf Sunday at the Oregon coast, Oregon State Police said.

Steven Gastelum of Seaside, Oregon, climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge along the Devil’s Cauldron Overlook Trail in Oswald West State Park to pose for a photograph, according to initial information from Oregon State Police.

A limb broke, and Gastelum fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into the Pacific Ocean, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Authorities in a helicopter and on personal watercrafts worked to find Gastelum and bring him to shore. The state police said he was taken to a Tillamook hospital, where he was pronounced dead.