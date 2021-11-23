PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a woman during a standoff Sunday night in Southeast Portland.

KOIN-TV reports the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a welfare check Sunday afternoon after a woman called 911 saying she was being held hostage.

When police arrived they said Davonte Donahue was firing shots toward authorities through the apartment door.

Donahue began shooting toward officers after Special Emergency Response Team broke the apartment windows and deployed a chemical agent inside. Officials said police did not fire back and continued to ask Donahue to surrender.

Police used a robot to enter the apartment after police were unsuccessful in establishing communication and say they saw Donahue crawling to another room where he barricaded himself. Shortly after 1 a.m., law enforcement entered and arrested the man.

Police said they found a woman inside the apartment deceased; officials later confirmed she was the woman who reported being held hostage. Her identity has not been released.

Donahue was taken to a hospital before he was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Donahue has been charged with murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.