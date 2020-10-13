PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is recovering after a person with a machete attacked him in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 2:00 p.m. Monday, KPTV reported.

When they arrived, police say officers found a man with severe cuts to his leg. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said the man had been attacked by a neighbor who left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers found the 24-year-old man quickly and arrested him, police said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on investigation of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.