MOLALLA, Ore. (AP) — Officers responding to a medical call on Monday arrested a man after he fired guns at them from a house northeast of Salem in Molalla, police said.

Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld said during a news conference that when police arrived at the home Monday, a man put on body armor and fired from inside.

An officer also fired but no one was injured d during the incident, KOIN-TV reported. Three cars — two pick-up trucks and a police patrol car — were struck by bullets, the police chief said.

The police chief said a nearby grocery store and two schools were temporarily placed on lockdown while police successfully convinced the man to surrender, which took about 40 minutes

Oregon state police leading are leading an investigation into the incident. The names of both people who reportedly fired weapons have not been released.