GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A semi-trailer hauling two gasoline tankers overturned near Grangeville, Idaho on Tuesday, resulting in a hazardous fuel spill.
The Lewiston Tribune reports Idaho State Police are looking for a dark blue unloaded logging truck that may have been involved in the accident by possibly forcing the fuel truck off the road.
The police say 72-year-old Jon S. Jones of Missoula, Montana was driving on State Highway 13 when the accident happened about 7:10 a.m. Jones reportedly told police he had to drive off the right shoulder of the highway to avoid the logging truck, which was crowding the center line. Jones was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The fuel truck is owned by Tremper Distributing of Missoula.
The trailers of the fuel truck held about 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel, some of which spilled. John Sangster with the Grangeville Fire Department says some of the ground was contaminated, but the spill is isolated to one spot and the fuel isn’t expected to spread.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Like a nightmare': Amtrak train, trapped by snow for 36 hours, arrives back in Seattle WATCH
- Is a remote Snohomish County naval transmission center in Russia’s nuclear crosshairs?
- Massive public-lands bill passes Congress with big implications for Washington state
- Seattle is most-educated big U.S. city — and 8 in 10 newcomers have a college degree | FYI Guy
- Seattle's plan to upzone 27 neighborhoods clears key hurdle, set for final vote
___
Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com