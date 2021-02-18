PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release Thursday that the boy died in a hospital Feb. 10.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy this week and determined the child’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, police said.

Police were called to a local hospital where the child was being treated on Feb. 5. While the call to police was initiated at the hospital, officers and detectives determined the child was hurt in his Northeast Portland home.

Police did not release the boy’s identity. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Portland police detectives.