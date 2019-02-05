PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after finding a man’s body on a concrete landing near the Morrison Bridge in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a report that a man had been found dead near one of the bridge’s east pillars.
Members of the Detective Division’s Homicide Detail and Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division responded after officers noted the death could be suspicious.
An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow by the State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033.