ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating the suspicious death of a man inside an apartment.
Police shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday took a report of a body in an apartment complex on west 34th Avenue.
The report said the body had been there several days.
Police say they detained multiple people for questioning.
