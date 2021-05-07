TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Police in the Portland suburb of Tigard have announced the expansion of their body-worn camera program.

The Tigard Police Department says all its officers will have the cameras in the next month, KPTV reported.

Police said city council recently gave approval to the body camera expansion and that the department has been researching the issue for the last couple years.

Tigard police said the department had dash cameras and limited body cameras for police dog handlers, traffic officers, community service officers and school resource officers for more than 10 years, but those systems are outdated, failing and need to be replaced.

The upgrade also includes new in-car video systems, Tasers, interview room technology and digital storage.

The 5-year contract for all of the equipment will cost an estimated $1.46 million, KATU reported. According to police, it will be paid for with existing funds from the police budget as well as with reserves from the city’s general fund.

The expansion proposal received unanimous support from both city council and the public safety advisory board, police said.

The body cameras will be the first technology to be implemented in the upgrade, police said.