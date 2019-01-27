PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have identified a young man days after he was found with critical injuries.
KOIN-TV reports police have not released the name of the man, who is described as being in his mid- to late-20s.
Officials say the man has several tattoos, including one that says “Made in Oregon” and another that says “Born in Florida.”
Police say they’re not sure how the man was injured. Authorities have not said what kind of injuries the man sustained.
The wounded man was found Friday morning near Knapp Street and SE 92nd Ave.
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/