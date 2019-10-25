HEYBURN, Idaho (AP) — Police say high-speed chase through southern Idaho ended after the fleeing driver’s car ran out of gas on Interstate 84.

Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol told The Times-News that the driver was speeding in a 25-mile-per-hour zone Wednesday when an officer attempted to stop him to warn him about his speed. Bristol says the driver of the 2012 Chrysler fled, and the officer pursued.

He says the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and continued through Minidoka and Cassia counties before the Chrysler ran out of gas.

Twenty-one-year-old Dakoda Ryan Harris was charged with eluding a police officer, a felony. Court records do not show if he has obtained an attorney, and he has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com