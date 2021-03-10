SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Police tracked a person suspected of murder to the Oregon Coast on Tuesday, sparking a standoff and the fatal shooting of the suspect, police said.

It is not yet known who fired shots Tuesday night in Reedsport, KVAL-TV reported.

Another person in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody before the shooting, police said.

Springfield police said on Wednesday their hunt for the person who killed Richard Marshall, 70, in Springfield on March 1 is over.

Reedsport Police had earlier confirmed that the vehicle involved in the standoff and deadly shooting was being sought by Springfield Police and that officers from the Willamette Valley town were in Reedsport when the car was found.

“The investigation of this incident led SPD Detectives to several coastal towns over the last few days, with the suspect being located in Reedsport,” Springfield police said in a news release.

No further information was immediately released.