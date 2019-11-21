HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police in Hillsboro say a teenager was found dead in a swimming pool after a swim practice.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that the girl drowned at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center on Wednesday night.

Lifeguards and emergency responders tried to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

Further details on the case have not been released, including the teen’s identity, age or what swim team had been practicing.

