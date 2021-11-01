JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A hiker who was reported overdue on Sunday has been found dead, Juneau police said.

Police in a statement said the body of 63-year-old Douglas “Dugger” Shockley of Juneau was found Monday morning in the Dredge Lake area. A preliminary investigation showed no signs of trauma to the body, which will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to the statement.

Family members reported last hearing from Shockley around noon on Saturday, when he said he was going to hike in that area, the statement said. Police said they received a report that he was overdue the next day.