EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman in a sleeping bag who was killed in a Eugene parking lot Monday was run over by a garbage truck.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports investigators are still working to identify the woman, police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said Wednesday.

The driver, who works for recycling and garbage collection company SaniPac, was identified and found Monday hours after the woman was killed.

McLaughlin said an investigation is ongoing and declined to release more information.

No arrests or citations have been announced by police, and the driver hasn’t been publicly identified.

Authorities said Monday that officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Willamette Street and found a person dead in a sleeping bag.

The death was initially investigated as a hit and run because the vehicle involved was gone when officers arrived.